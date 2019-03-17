Lyon star Ndombele aware of transfer talk

Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele concedes his form slipped this season amid links to some of Europe's heavyweight clubs.

Ndombele, 22, was part of the Lyon side that bowed out of the Champions League this week with a 5-1 defeat at Barcelona.

He impressed as Lyon took four points from Manchester City during the group stage and the Premier League champions have been listed among his admirers, alongside Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

"I had a little slump for a while. I hear what people say but I'm still focused on my end of the season with Lyon," Ndombele said.

Although Ndombele was on target in both of Lyon's Champions League draws against Hoffenheim, he is yet to find the net in Ligue 1 this season.

That statistic does not much concern the former Amiens youngster, however, as Bruno Genesio's side face up to a weekend clash with Montpellier.

"The goals are not my thing," he laughed. "You have to work for it.

"It's still an objective in my head but I'm a selfless player. I prefer to pass rather than shoot.

"There are times when I'm higher [up the field], but I prefer to make the pass."