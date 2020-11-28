Pique wants Messi at Barcelona for years to come

Gerard Pique hopes Barcelona can convince Lionel Messi to stay at the club for years to come.

Messi, 33, sensationally requested to leave the LaLiga giants during the close season, but ended up staying at the club.

However, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner is linked with the likes of Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

But Pique hopes Messi will remain at Barca, where he has spent his entire professional career.

"We will have to ask Leo. It is his personal decision … and we will see what happens," the defender told Radio Marca on Friday.

"I believe that as long as he continues to wear the Barca shirt there is always hope.

"We hope they can seduce him so that he stays more years."

Messi has struggled to live up to his usual form so far this season, scoring six goals in 11 games – including three in eight in LaLiga.

He is without an assist in LaLiga, while he has created just 2.1 chances per 90 minutes – his lowest since 2012-13 (1.6). His 0.4 big chances created per 90 minutes is also the lowest since that campaign.

It comes with Barcelona struggling in 13th in the table and awaiting a presidential election next year.

Pique, who suffered a knee injury earlier this month, said he had previously thought about one day becoming the club's president.

"If I see that I can contribute things that can help the club then I will decide," he said.

"It is an illusion that I have always had, but I don't know if it will come true."