Sloane Stephens cruised to a 7-5, 6-1 second round win over Karolina Pliskova in the French Open on Thursday.

Following the match, she remarked on the history of African-American women finding success in Grand Slams, as 2021 marks the 65th anniversary of Althea Gibson winning the French Open, making her the first black female athlete to win a Grand Slam event.

"I think it's amazing, obviously, having played after so many great champions, especially Althea, who paved the way for obviously Americans and women and black females like myself, it's amazing. It's unreal. And obviously, being able to, Serena and Venus (Wiliams), play after them and continue to grow the legacy I think is amazing. And it's such a beautiful thing. And 65 years later, here we are and very proud to be here."