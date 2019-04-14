Teenager Anisimova Wins First WTA Title In Bogota

American starlet Amanda Anisimova claimed her first WTA Tour singles title with a comeback win over the unseeded Astra Sharma at the Bogota Open.

Sixth seed Anisimova, still just 17 years old, rallied from a set and a break down to triumph 4-6 6-4 6-1 in a gutsy showing.

Sharma's run to the final of the WTA International event had perhaps been the story of the tournament and, for a time, she threatened to complete the week in style.

It’s been quite a Sunday for #ClaroOpenColsanitas champion @AnisimovaAmanda, who also earns Shot of the Day status! pic.twitter.com/lx1htXXlp2 — WTA (@WTA) April 14, 2019

The world number 138 emerged with the lead from a first set that began with five straight breaks, before seemingly closing on victory midway through a topsy-turvy second when she again held an advantage.

But Anisimova, who three times came through three-set matches en route to Sunday's showpiece, again showed her fighting spirit.

The match was level when errors crept into Sharma's play and the teenager capitalised. Anisimova then took complete control in the decider, racing into a 3-0 lead and closing out a landmark win.