Stephen & Keys Face Off In Charleston

At the Charleston Open, 2011 champion Wozniacki battled past Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-4 3-6 6-3 in the third round.

Wozniacki will meet Maria Sakkari in the quarters after the Greek 15th seed beat defending champion Kiki Bertens 7-6 (10-8) 6-3.

In the top half of the draw, Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys will face off in a blockbuster all-American quarterfinal.

Stephens, the 2016 champion, edged Ajla Tomljanovic 4-6 6-4 6-4, while Keys was too strong for Jelena Ostapenko 7-5 6-2 in a clash between two former runners-up.

Petra Martic and Belinda Bencic will meet, while Danielle Collins faces Monica Puig.

Puig is the only unseeded player remaining in the draw after the Puerto Rican upset Aryna Sabalenka 6-2 7-5.

"I've been a little bit impatient, I'm not going to lie."@MonicaAce93 on her new coaching set-up - and reaching her first quarterfinal of the year

Kerber, the top seed at the WTA International event in Mexico, was too good for Karolina Muchova 6-3 6-4 in the second round.

The German two-time runner-up powered into the quarter-finals, where Kirsten Flipkens awaits.

Muguruza's title defence remains alive after the Spanish second seed overcame Margarita Gasparyan 6-3 6-7 (1-7) 6-2.

Awaiting her in the last eight is Kristina Mladenovic, who eased past 39-year-old lucky loser Greta Arn 6-0 6-2.

Also progressing in Monterrey on Thursday was two-time grand slam champion Victoria Azarenka, the Belarusian beating Zarina Diyas 6-3 6-2.