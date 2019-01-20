Español
Keep beIN
WTA Tour

Sharapova Crashes Out of Australian Open

Maria Sharapova claimed the opening set but crashed to a 4-6 6-1 6-4 defeat against 15th seed Ash Barty on Rod Laver Arena.

EFE

 

Maria Sharapova was sent packing from the Australian Open, the 2008 champion overhauled by local favourite Ash Barty in a thrilling last-16 encounter on Sunday.

Sharapova ended Caroline Wozniacki's title defence at Melbourne Park on Friday, however, the five-time grand slam winner was unable to build on that result.

 

The former world number one claimed the opening set but crashed to a 4-6 6-1 6-4 defeat against 15th seed Barty following almost two-and-a-half hours on Rod Laver Arena.

After losing a tight first set to the Russian star, Barty won 10 of the next 11 games as she forced a decider and took a commanding 4-0 lead in the third.

Nerves slowly crept in, with Sharapova - who was booed by the crowd after spending seven minutes off court for a bathroom break at the end of the second set - managing to reel off three consecutive games to threaten a comeback.

 

But despite wasting three match points amid a mini-wobble, Barty - through to her maiden slam quarter-final - held on to become the first Australian woman to reach the last eight in Melbourne since Jelena Dokic in 2009.

Next up for Barty is two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova - a rematch of the Sydney International final.

Maria Sharapova WTA Australian Open Tennis Ash Barty
Previous 'Asparagus' Zverev Joins Djokovic In Round Four
Read
'Asparagus' Zverev Joins Djokovic In Round Four
Next

Latest Stories