Muguruza Knocks Out Konta At 3:12AM

Garbine Muguruza joked that she was heading for breakfast after beating Johanna Konta at 03:12 local time in the latest match to start in the history of the Australian Open.

Muguruza and Konta did not begin their second-round contest until 00:30 in Melbourne on Friday, a combination of rain and a five-set victory for Alexander Zverev over Jeremy Chardy leaving them patiently waiting to make it out onto the court.

Neither player showed any sign of fatigue in a gripping contest in the early hours on Margaret Court Arena, though, with the 18th seed eventually winning 6-4 6-7 (3-7) 7-5.

Magnificent Muguruza 💪



At 3:12 a.m., Garbine Muguruza closes out Johanna Konta 6-4 6-7(3) 7-5 in two hours and 42 minutes to reach the third round.#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/MPD8AfqOFZ — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 17, 2019

It took two hours and 42 minutes to separate the two-time grand slam champion and Konta, a semi-finalist at the tournament in 2016.

Spaniard Muguruza said in her on-court interview: "I can't believe there are people watching us at 3:15am."

"It was very tough. Johanna played very good, serving incredibly and hitting big shots."

Yendome a dormir... what a day! (Or a night?) 😉 pic.twitter.com/mDwZxIsdLE — Garbiñe Muguruza (@GarbiMuguruza) January 17, 2019

Asked what she would do after setting up a match with Switzerland's Timea Bacsinszky in the next round, she said:

"I go to breakfast now."