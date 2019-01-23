Español
How Serena Gave Up 5-1 Lead – The Key Moments of Loss to Pliskova

We take a closer look at how Karolina Pliskova rallied past Serena Williams in the Australian Open quarterfinals.

REUTERS

 

Serena Williams made an incredible exit from the Australian Open on Wednesday, giving up a 5-1 final-set lead to Karolina Pliskova in their quarter-final. 

Williams rolled her ankle during the seventh game of the final set as she served for a spot to face Naomi Osaka in the last four in Melbourne. 

Instead, the 23-time grand slam champion squandered four match points and lost six straight games, beaten 6-4 4-6 7-5 on Rod Laver Arena

Williams lost 25 of the final 33 points of the match – including all 11 on serve – but was full of praise for Pliskova afterwards, while insisting she did not choke. 

 

We take a closer look at how the match points, and crucial others, unfolded.

Williams serving at 5-1, 40-30
After being called for a foot fault, Williams is moved around the court by Pliskova, who dictates with her forehand to win the point as her opponent rolls her left ankle.

Williams serving at 5-1, 40-40
Looking troubled by her ankle, Williams puts two serves into the net.

Williams serving at 5-1, 40-AD
After missing another first serve, Williams sends a backhand almost halfway up the net to drop serve.

Pliskova serving at 2-5, 30-30
Two points from defeat, Pliskova produces an ace out wide.

Williams serving at 5-3, 0-15
Williams serves another double fault.

 

Pliskova serving at 4-5, 15-40
Williams' second match point is saved when Pliskova serves out wide and then hits a clean backhand winner down the line.

Pliskova serving at 4-5, 30-40
Pliskova's first serve only just misses down the T, but a forehand cross-court forces Williams into an error.

Pliskova serving at 4-5, 40-AD
A fourth chance for Williams goes begging when Pliskova paints the baseline with a huge forehand.

Williams serving at 5-5, 0-15
Williams serves a third double fault in as many games, although these are long. She produced just four double faults for the match.

Pliskova serving at 6-5, 40-30
The comeback is completed when Pliskova hits a big serve down the T, controls the point and Williams puts a forehand into the net.

