How Serena Gave Up 5-1 Lead – The Key Moments of Loss to Pliskova

Serena Williams made an incredible exit from the Australian Open on Wednesday, giving up a 5-1 final-set lead to Karolina Pliskova in their quarter-final.

Williams rolled her ankle during the seventh game of the final set as she served for a spot to face Naomi Osaka in the last four in Melbourne.

Instead, the 23-time grand slam champion squandered four match points and lost six straight games, beaten 6-4 4-6 7-5 on Rod Laver Arena.

Williams lost 25 of the final 33 points of the match – including all 11 on serve – but was full of praise for Pliskova afterwards, while insisting she did not choke.

We take a closer look at how the match points, and crucial others, unfolded.

Williams serving at 5-1, 40-30

After being called for a foot fault, Williams is moved around the court by Pliskova, who dictates with her forehand to win the point as her opponent rolls her left ankle.

Williams serving at 5-1, 40-40

Looking troubled by her ankle, Williams puts two serves into the net.

Williams serving at 5-1, 40-AD

After missing another first serve, Williams sends a backhand almost halfway up the net to drop serve.

Pliskova serving at 2-5, 30-30

Two points from defeat, Pliskova produces an ace out wide.

Williams serving at 5-3, 0-15

Williams serves another double fault.

Karolina Pliskova on coming back from 1-5 down and saving four match points:



"It's the best comeback ever so far in my life."#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/Dke1kwf9Nb — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 23, 2019

Pliskova serving at 4-5, 15-40

Williams' second match point is saved when Pliskova serves out wide and then hits a clean backhand winner down the line.

Pliskova serving at 4-5, 30-40

Pliskova's first serve only just misses down the T, but a forehand cross-court forces Williams into an error.

Pliskova serving at 4-5, 40-AD

A fourth chance for Williams goes begging when Pliskova paints the baseline with a huge forehand.

Williams serving at 5-5, 0-15

Williams serves a third double fault in as many games, although these are long. She produced just four double faults for the match.

Pliskova serving at 6-5, 40-30

The comeback is completed when Pliskova hits a big serve down the T, controls the point and Williams puts a forehand into the net.