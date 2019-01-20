Collins Stuns 2016 Aus Open Champion Kerber

Angelique Kerber was on the receiving end of a Danielle Collins masterclass as the 2016 Australian Open champion sensationally bowed out in straight sets.

World number 35 Collins trounced German second seed Kerber 6-0 6-2 in just 56 minutes at Melbourne Park on Sunday.

Contesting her fourth successive last-16 match in Melbourne, Kerber was outclassed and out of sorts - the three-time grand slam champion managing just six winners and 17 unforced errors throughout.

Collins, who had never won a main-draw match at a slam prior to this year's Australian Open, had no such trouble as she tallied 29 winners in the demolition.

The 25-year-old American capped the rout with a stunning drop shot to earn a quarter-final showdown against either Sloane Stephens or Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.