Español
Keep beIN
WTA Tour

Collins Stuns 2016 Aus Open Champion Kerber

American Danielle Collins defeats German second seed Angelique Kerber 6-0 6-2 in just 56 minutes at Melbourne Park on Sunday.

Getty Images

 

Angelique Kerber was on the receiving end of a Danielle Collins masterclass as the 2016 Australian Open champion sensationally bowed out in straight sets.

World number 35 Collins trounced German second seed Kerber 6-0 6-2 in just 56 minutes at Melbourne Park on Sunday.

 

Contesting her fourth successive last-16 match in Melbourne, Kerber was outclassed and out of sorts - the three-time grand slam champion managing just six winners and 17 unforced errors throughout.

Collins, who had never won a main-draw match at a slam prior to this year's Australian Open, had no such trouble as she tallied 29 winners in the demolition.

 

The 25-year-old American capped the rout with a stunning drop shot to earn a quarter-final showdown against either Sloane Stephens or Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

USA WTA Australian Open Tennis Angelique Kerber Danielle Collins
Previous Sharapova Crashes Out of Australian Open
Read
Sharapova Crashes Out of Australian Open
Next

Latest Stories