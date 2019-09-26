MLW Fusion: Mance Warner vs. Jimmy Havoc

The plunder will fly as Mance Warner brawls with Jimmy Havoc in a Bunkhouse Match!



Scientific wrestling sensation Timothy Thatcher grapples with undefeated kickboxer turned pro wrestler Douglas James.

Plus, an update on Teddy Hart's condition following the brutal attack by Austin Aries. Will we hear from Aries?



Salina de la Renta has an ambitious autumn planned... but does she have to worry about CONTRA Unit striking?

Kevin Von Erich joins his sons Ross and Marshall as they set their eyes on championship gold in the tag team division.



The MLW SuperFight Control Center brings you the latest news on the first-ever pay-per-view in Major League Wrestling history.



Injustice continues their crusade as Myron Reed and Kotto Brazil square off against Gringo Loco and Air Wolf.





Join Rich Bocchini and Tony Schiavone from the sold out NYTEX Sports Centre in Dallas for a night of top ranked wrestling.

Watch all the action exclusively on beIN SPORTS, Saturday at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.