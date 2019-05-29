Go full throttle with Major League Wrestling on beIN SPORTS live this Saturday night at 9pm EST/6pm PST for 60 minutes of high octane as MLW presents FURY ROAD.

The one-hour special will feature two championship fights live from the greater Milwaukee area airing 9pm EST/6pm PST.

In a dream match, chaos will be carnage when Teddy Hart defends the World Middleweight Championship against “England’s Most Dangerous Man” Jimmy Havoc. Defending the middleweight belt a record 4th time, Hart will be tasked with stopping the violent death match wrestler in what promises to be a wild championship encounter.

History will be made in the National Open weight Championship Finals as the inaugural champion is crowned at Fury Road. 6’3” Alex Hammerstone and the 2018 Rookie of the Year Brian Pillman Jr. will clash in the championship finals Live on beIN SPORTS. Will Dynasty’s ace Alex Hammerstone make good on his promise of winning the belt? Will destiny bring the popular Pillman his first major championship?

The reigning World Heavyweight Champion “Filthy” Tom Lawlor will sit down for an exclusive interview with Kaci Lennox to discuss his next title fight.

Ever the powerhouse promoter, Empresaria Salina de la Renta has brokered another blockbuster deal. What is it? Who is it? Find out LIVE on beIN SPORTS.

CONTRA Unit promises to continue their campaign to disrupt and destroy MLW. Who is next in the crosshairs of the global dealers in violence? Only the outsiders Jacob Fatu, Josef Samael and Simon Gotch know for sure.

Join play-by-play announcer Rich Bocchini along with the legendary Jim Cornette this Saturday night June 1 on beIN SPORTS as Major League Wrestling presents FURY ROAD at 9pm EST/6pm PST.