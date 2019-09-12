MLW Fusion: War Chamber

Two teams go to battle in the first-ever War Chamber match in Dallas, Texas!

Ross and Marshall Von Erich team-up with “Filthy” Tom Lawlor and Low Ki as they face off against the global dealers in violence: CONTRA Unit. World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu, Josef Samael, Ikuro Kwon and Simon Gotch will rise up as CONTRA looks to tighten its grip on Major League Wrestling.

Locked in a carbon steel chamber with the perimeter of the top fortified with barbed wire, these two teams of four will clash in combat that only the War Chamber can contain.

Empresaria Salina de la Renta vows to make a announcement that will send shockwaves throughout the sport. What does the Puerto Rican powerbroker have in store? Tune in to see!

Also, Leo Brien returns after a mysterious trip to Diablo Canyon. What does the roughhouse wrestler have in store for Major League Wrestling? Find out!

Join Rich Bocchini and Tony Schiavone from the sold out NYTEX Sports Centre in Dallas for a night of Major League Wrestling.