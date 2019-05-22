“The body count will rise.”

CONTRA Unit has promised that MLW will never be the same after this week’s FUSION. Who is on their hit list? Who will resist? Will the mighty fall? The global leaders have threatened to devastate Major League Wrestling and its athletes.

The shadowy trio of Jacob Fatu, Josef Samael and Simon Gotch have grand and bloody designs as danger seemingly awaits any and all on this week’s episode.

One of CONTRA’s biggest targets, the reigning World Heavyweight Champion “Filthy” Tom Lawlor will be in action as he defends the belt against Germany’s #1 ranked wrestler “Avalanche” Robert Dreissker. Will Lawlor’s campaign to topple each country’s top wrestler continue with his 3rd title defense? Will Dreissker be the first German to win a World Championship in nearly 30 yesrs? Find out on this week’s FUSION!

There are rumblings LA Park will be in the house. Will Salina de la Renta’s destroy look to cash in his 2019 Battle Riot golden ticket?

Speaking of Salina de la Renta, the Promociones Dorado camp will be in action as Low Ki and Ricky “El Sicario” Martinez look to showcase their dominance.

The Super Heavyweight Super Team link-up as 469 pound Barrington Hughes and 400 pound Ace Romero rumble with CONTRA Unit’s Jacob Fatu and Josef Samael. Will Hughes and Acey unleash a near ton of fury on CONTRA? Or, will they be the next victims?

H2tv returns as the Hart Foundation prepare Brian Pillman Jr. for next week’s National Openweight Championship finals.

The Lucha Bros. will also be in action. After a pair of losses in singles competition, the brothers look for unity and success in tag team competition as the former World Tag Team Champs pursue a tag team title shot.

MATCHES:

• World Heavyweight Title Match: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor vs. “Avalanche” Robert Dreissker

• Lucha Bros in action!

• CONTRA Unit’s Jacob Fatu & Josef Samael vs. Barrington Hughes & Ace Romero

• Low Ki & Ricky Martinez in action!

Join play-by-play announcer Rich Bocchini the legendary analyst Jim Cornette from the sold out Melrose Ballroom in New York City for a night of top ranked action from Major League Wrestling.