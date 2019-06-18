RiminiWorldSBK: 10 Facts Ahead Of Round 7

WorldSBK Press Office

1. Misano has hosted 52 WorldSBK races so far, third overall with Donington. Only Phillip Island (58) and Assen (56) have hosted more races.

2. This is the track in which a single manufacturer has won the highest number of races: Ducati won here 29 times. Next up is also Ducati, with 27 wins in Assen. The best value for another team is 15 by Kawasaki at Donington.

3. The podium placements of Ducati riders in Misano, 79, an all-time record. The next highest is from Assen, as the Italian manufacturer have 75 there.

#WorldSSP Wildcards galore: Eight to race at Misano!



Rolfo, Roccoli and more to compete in Rimini, with another six new faces also ready to join a stacked WorldSSP300 grid#RiminiWorldSBK🇮🇹



📃 | #WorldSBK https://t.co/vCKAeGCdwd pic.twitter.com/vee4pIcEoU — WorldSBK (@WorldSBK) June 18, 2019

4. Kawasaki is running the record string of Misano Superpoles: they have recorded pole position in the last 7 years here, from 2011. The absolute record string in WorldSBK history has been set by Ducati in Brands Hatch: 9 straight poles in qualifying from 1995 to 2002 (double race weekend in 2000).

5. There is only one rider in the current field who has qualified from pole at Misano: Tom Sykes, 7 times. He has recorded pole in all his last seven race weekends here. Sykes is the only man in WorldSBK history with 7 poles at any given track.

6. Ruben Xaus is the only rider who won here starting outside the top ten on the grid. In 2003, he recorded the double starting twice from 12th on the grid.

7. Ten years ago Jonathan Rea got his maiden WorldSBK win at this track. 72 wins and four World Championships have since followed.

8. This is one of the seven tracks in which Rea climbed on the podium at least 10 times: Assen (18); Algarve (14); Imola (14); Aragon (12); Buriram (10); Phillip Island (10); Misano (10).

9. There are only three riders in history with two-digit podium figures in Misano: Troy Corser (16), Troy Bayliss (11) and Jonathan Rea (10).

🤕 @eugenelaverty to miss Misano as recovery continues



The unlucky Irishman will not take his place on the #WorldSBK grid, with injuries hindering his return to action#RiminiWorldSBK🇮🇹



📃| #WorldSBK https://t.co/DMgYHEMPxt pic.twitter.com/3dEULwruI3 — WorldSBK (@WorldSBK) June 18, 2019

10. Last year Jonathan Rea joined Troy Bayliss as the most successful Misano rider: they both won 6 times here. Rea could surpass him this season.