Redding To Join Davies At Ducati In '20

WorldSBK Press Office

It is now official: Scott Redding will team up with Chaz Davies in the ARUBA.IT Racing – Ducati Team for 2020. The Italian based squad has announced today that the British rider will become their new WorldSBK rider next year replacing Spanish sensation Alvaro Bautista, while Davies will stick with the Ducati factory team for another season as per the two-year agreement signed last year.

The news comes as no surprise as it was Ducati Corse Sporting Director Paolo Ciabatti to confirm a few weeks ago to WorldSBK.com that Redding was “first on their list” as a possible rider to complete their 2020 line-up in the series. While Bautista has impressed everyone in his first WorldSBK season on board the all-new Ducati Panigale V4 R, the British rider has been able to do the same in the British Superbike Championship this year. Achieving several wins and podiums on board a similar V4 engine machine, Redding had been in the championship lead for most of the season, while now he is second in the standings and still a possible title contender.

Renowned for his ability to adapt quickly on a new bike, Redding, together with the ARUBA.IT Racing – Ducati Team, will be a forced to be reckoned with for 2020. Born in 1993 in Quedgeley, in the UK, the British rider started his career back in 2006 in the Spanish Championship and soon became a podium finisher. After just two years, in 2008 he joined the MotoGP™ paddock and in his debut season in 125 cc World Championship he took his first win becoming at that time the youngest ever grand prix race winner at the age of only 15 years old. Progressing quickly and continuing to show off is talent, Redding stepped up in Moto2 in 2010 where he remained for four seasons becoming a strong title contender soon.

After finishing as runner-up in the Moto2 World Championship in 2013, Redding made the debut in MotoGP™ in 2014 but after different promising seasons, that saw him taking several podiums with Honda and then with a private Ducati team, the British rider had a more difficult year with Aprilia in 2018 that led him to join the British Superbike Championship with Ducati for 2019.

Thrilled to take on a new challenge in the 2020 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship a delighted Scott Redding declared: “I’m so happy to join the Aruba.it Racing - Ducati team, which is something that I’ve wanted for a long time, because to be able to work with a team that can fight for a world title is really a great opportunity for me. Obviously now I have to remain fully focused on the British Superbike Championship, because I want to try and win that title with the Be Wiser Ducati before stepping back up to a world championship again. A big thanks to all those people who have helped to make this dream happen, and now I can’t wait to get on the factory Panigale V4 R bike in the World Superbike Championship.”

Keep yourself updated on Scott Redding’s WorldSBK debut with the ARUBA.IT Racing - Ducati team on WorldSBK.com and with the WorldSBK VideoPass.