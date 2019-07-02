GBRWorldSBK: 10 Facts Ahead Of Round 8

WorldSBK Press Office

1. Donington Park was the stage of the inaugural championship round back in 1988. On the 3rd April of that year, Davide Tardozzi (Bimota) and Marco Lucchinelli (Ducati) secured one win each at the UK race track.

2. Ducati took 53 podium finishes in the 52 races held so far at Donington Park. Kawasaki are second-best with 38 podium finishes.

3. In 52 races held at Donington, no less than 49 different riders had stepped onto the podium.

4. There are five riders in the current field who won at least one WorldSBK race at Donington: Tom Sykes (9), Jonathan Rea (2), Marco Melandri (2), Michael Van der Mark (2), Ryuichi Kiyonari (1).

5. The last race without a Kawasaki rider on the Donington podium was back in 2011.

6. British riders have won 20 races here: last year Michael Van der Mark stopped a sequence of 11 wins by British riders.

7. Tom Sykes holds the record for most podium finishes here: 14. 13 came in sequence from 2012 Race 1 to 2018 Race 1. A sixth position in Race 2 last year means that Sykes has not the chance to equal the longest string of podiums on a given track set by Carl Fogarty: 15 at Assen from 1992 Race 2 to 1999 Race 2.

8. Tom Sykes is the record holder for Donington Superpoles. He finished six times on pole at the UK race track, and he is the only active rider who started from pole here. His next competitor is Carl Fogarty, with four Donington Superpoles.

9. The only win by a Spanish rider here was in 2011 Race 2 (Carlos Checa).

10. Kawasaki set the record string of wins by a manufacturer in Donington, as from 2013 to 2017 they won all the ten races run here in those years.