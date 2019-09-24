FRAWorldSBK: 10 Facts Ahead Of Round 11

WorldSBK Press Office

1. Magny-Cours Race 1 will see 2019 becoming the first WorldSBK season in history with 29 WorldSBK races in a season. So far, the record length was 28 (2008, 2009, 2012, 2013).

2. The most successful riders at the French race track are Noriyuki Haga and Jonathan Rea, with five wins each. Rea reached Haga with a double win last year.

3. In the current field, we have four WorldSBK riders who have won at least once at Magny-Cours: Jonathan Rea (5), Tom Sykes (3), Chaz Davies (3) and Marco Melandri (1).

4. Despite being the most successful manufacturer at Magny-Cours with 16 wins, Ducati has recorded just a Superpole, in 2003 with James Toseland (at his maiden career Superpole).

5. Kawasaki is the only manufacturer who has recorded seven pole positions here (1991, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018). That is more than the double of its nearest competitors, Yamaha and Honda at 3.

6. Ducati has 38 podium finishes at this track, a record for Magny-Cours. Yamaha and Kawasaki follow at 17 each.

7. Great Britain is the most successful country at Magny Cours circuit with 15 wins. That is three times more than their best competitor, Japan, at five wins, which all belong to Noriyuki Haga.

8. Tom Sykes is the only rider who raced 20 times here in WorldSBK, and he made the most out of his starts. Sykes climbed on the podium in exactly half of those races, as he was on the podium ten times, a track record that he shares with Noriyuki Haga.

9. There are only two riders who have taken three straight wins at Magny Cours: Noriyuki Haga (a double in 2007 and Race 1 in 2008) and Tom Sykes (Race 2 in 2012 and a double in 2013).

10. Only one rider has been able to climb on the podium at the French track for four different manufacturers: Marco Melandri (Yamaha in 2011, BMW in 2012, Aprilia in 2014 and Ducati in 2017).