Gianni Infantino said on Sunday that the world has an opportunity "to end some prejudice" they might have regarding the Arab World at Qatar 2022.

The FIFA president was speaking after the unveiling of the Qatar 2022 World Cup countdown clock in Doha.

"I am convinced that this World Cup in Qatar, in the Middle East, in the Gulf, in the Arab world will mark a u-turn in the way the world perceives with prejudice, sadly, sometimes the Arab world," said Infantino.

Former France, Denmark and Cameroon internationals, Marcel Desailly, Peter Schmeichel and Samuel Eto'o spoke after the unveiling ceremony about Qatar's preparedness for the World Cup in November 2022.

By the end of 2021, seven of the eight venues will have been inaugurated: Ahmad Bin Ali, Al Bayt, Al Janoub, Al Thumama, Education City, Khalifa International and 974 (Ras Abu Aboud).

Lusail Stadium, the setting for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final, will open its doors early next year.

To date, 13 teams are confirmed for Qatar 2022 and they include Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Qatar (host), Serbia, Spain, Switzerland.