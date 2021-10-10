Qatar coach Felix Sanchez says the team's consecutive losses to Portugal have been tough to take.

Portugal beat Qatar 3-1 in September and 3-0 at the Estadio Algarve on Saturday, thanks to a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo.

Jose Fonte and Andre Silva sealed the victory in the second half.

Felix Sanchez, Qatar coach:

(On their two losses to Portugal)

"I think that both games were very difficult for us. Today obviously we could not find a way to ... We knew they would have possession, but we were not able to keep the ball when we recovered it and counter-attack. It was hard for us. We could not manage, we obviously did not have any chance. So we need to try and keep working on it. We know that when we play at this level it is hard for us. But we need to keep working on it."

(On the experience of facing strong opponents)

"Well, for us of course it is very important to be playing these games in Europe. We know that Portugal is one of the top teams in Europe and in the world. So for us it is good to have these experiences and feel what we need to improve to try to challenge them. So for us it was good. Of course, we know that we have a lot of work to do to improve and challenge teams like them. This is our target for the next months."