Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves said Cristiano Ronaldo will be 'at his best' ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

If Portugal qualifies and Ronaldo is selected to play in the World Cup, that will be the fifth World Cup for the Manchester United forward and his 12th major international tournament.

Portugal is set to face Qatar next Saturday in an international friendly before playing against Luxembourg in the Round 8 of the World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday.

Portugal lead the Group A with 13 points, followed by Serbia with 11 points.