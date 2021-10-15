FIFA's global head of football development Arsene Wenger insisted on Thursday that money has nothing to do with his controversial plans to stage the World Cup every two years.

The former Arsenal manager explained his plans for the biennial World Cup with fewer qualifiers but with the World Cup finals alternating every other year with continental championships.

UEFA have rejected the plans along with a number of Europe's leading clubs - Wenger wants the new World Cup schedule to come into effect in 2028, two years after the 2026 World Cup taking place in North America and Mexico.