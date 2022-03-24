Kaoru Mitoma scored a last-gasp double to confirm Japan's place at the Qatar 2022 World Cup at the expense of their hosts Australia with a 2-0 win in Sydney on Friday.

🔵 ＱＵＡＬＩＦＩＥＤ ✅



🇯🇵 Japan are heading to #Qatar2022 after defeating Australia in Group B!



7️⃣th back-to-back appearance in the #WorldCup for the Samurai Blue 👏 pic.twitter.com/EoLPmKJxOV — #AsianCup2023 (@afcasiancup) March 24, 2022

The Union SG winger came off the bench to snatch two late goals and break Socceroos hearts with a second-half cameo that proved priceless for the visitors.

Introduced in the 84th minute for Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino, Mitoma notched his first effort five minutes later after tucking a cut-back beyond Mathew Ryan at close-range.

He then doubled his tally in injury-time to seal victory, coasting into the box on a glorious solo run before forcing a fumble from Ryan to finish.

Victory means the Samurai Blue move six points clear of Australia, to confirm both themselves and Saudi Arabia as the latest AFC teams to qualify after Iran and South Korea previously booked their place.

🇸🇦 🦅 ➡️ 🇶🇦 ✅



The Green Falcons are flying to #Qatar2022!



Saudi Arabia confirm their #WorldCup spot following Japan's win over Australia in #AsianQualifiers Group B! pic.twitter.com/xdySmPg326 — #AsianCup2023 (@afcasiancup) March 24, 2022

Graham Arnold's third-place side will still get a chance to reach Qatar through the AFC's fourth-round playoff, against either the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon or Iraq.