Midfielder Axel Witsel claimed on Monday that Belgium are lucky that N'Golo Kante won't play for France in their Nations League semi-final clash on Thursday as, he said jokingly, "this guy has six lungs and 36 legs."

The two sides will face each other in Turin on Thursday, while Italy will host Spain in Milan on Wednesday in the other semi-final.

After losing to Italy in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals, Belgium have enjoyed three victories against Estonia, Czech Republic and Belarus in the World Cup qualifiers.

France, on the other hand, have won only one of their last six matches in all competitions - a 2-0 against Finland in the World Cup qualifiers that followed two disappointing 1-1 draws against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Ukraine.