Memphis Depay hit a hat-trick as the Netherlands routed Turkey 6-1 in Group G of European Qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.

Davy Klaasen, Guus Till and Donyell Malan added the others.

Cengis Under scored in added time for the Turks, who had Caglar Soyuncu sent off shortly before half-time.

Louis van Gaal's side lead on goal difference ahead of Norway with both teams on 13 points.