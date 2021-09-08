The US men's national team will look to get its first win of 2022 World Cup qualifying when it faces at Honduras on Wednesday, two days after midfielder Weston McKennie was sent back to Italy for breaking team COVID-19 protocols.

U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter made the announcement Monday, a day after the U.S. and Canada played a 1-1 draw.

McKennie, among the leaders on the U.S. team, started last Thursday's opening 0-0 draw at El Salvador. He was not allowed to be on Sunday's game-day roster.

Reports in the U.S. on Tuesday afternoon said McKennie had an unauthorized visitor to the team hotel and spent a night outside of the team's COVID-19 bubble. ESPN was first to report the details of McKennie's actions.

A 23-year-old from Fort Lewis, Washington, McKennie missed Juventus' derby against Torino in April after violating COVID-19 protocols in Italy. One of the top U.S. players, he has seven goals in 25 international appearances.