Holding the third place at South American World Cup Qualifiers, Uruguay continued their preparations ahead of a tough triple round they will be facing.

On Oct. 7th, they will be hosting Colombia, in Montevideo, a direct opponent for a spot at the World Cup.

Three days later, they will cross Rio de a Plata to face Argentina and then, four days after this game, they will be heading to northern Brazil to face the hosts in Manaus.

Uruguay s currently 3rd with 15 points, followed Ecuador and Colombia with 13 and Paraguay in 6th with 11 points.