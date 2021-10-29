Brazil announced their squad list ahead of World Cup Qualifiers against Colombia and Argentina.

They will host Colombia in Sao Paulo on Nov. 11, when a win could secure a direct spot for the 5-time World Cup champions at next year in Qatar.

Brazil has 31 points from 11 matches, six ahead of second-place Argentina.

Lionel Messi's team will host Brazil on Nov. 16.

FIFA has yet to decide on the outcome of Brazil's suspended game against Argentina in Sao Paulo in early September.

The game was stopped after seven minutes due to four England-based Argentina players allegedly breaching coronavirus protocols.

Three of the players were on the field at the time.





Tite, Brazil head coach:

(On pressure of playing against Argentina away after the fallout of the derby in Sao Paulo)

"I can't assure you that. Perhaps there is (pressure). The way Argentina faced the situation, the way Brazil faced the situation of not having the game, all the circumstances that happened... Nobody is a fool to not know or be away after all the information that came out at this process. Perhaps, yes (there will be pressure). But the biggest thing of all is the greatness of a Brazil-Argentina derby. To play a historic game like this, with this greatness, it's a huge weight."

Juninho Paulista, Brazil Team Director:

(On playing the derby in San Juan, northern Argentina)

"It's the local confederation (Argentina) which chooses where the match will be played and it is approved by FIFA and CONMEBOL. We have been there. The stadium has the minimal required conditions for the game. Of course, considering the greatness of this game, we were expecting to be held in bigger cities. But our (logistics) team has been there, we will do our best regarding logistics. We will stay there for only one night, traveling the day before the match, spend the night and then play the game. It won't be an issue for our preparation."

Tite, Brazil head coach:

"Colombia is a very tough opponent and we are focused on this game. A good performance and a good result at this game will determine our preparation against Argentina."