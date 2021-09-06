Tite

Head coach, Brazil

"I hope the European organizations let us work properly, not just Brazil but the other South American countries who are preparing for the World Cup. It is not that Brazil have this player or that player, the thing is we need time to prepare individually and as a team. You can see that all the South American teams have had a distorted set of qualifiers and we won't have the same time and preparations for the World Cup, giving advantages to other teams, especially the European ones."