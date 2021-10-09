With 27 points in nine games, Brazil could mathematically qualify to 2022 World Cup with a win this Sunday at the next round of South American World Cup Qualifiers.

But the opponent are hosts Colombia, who have been delivering tough matches when facing Brazil, the most recent one being a last minute victory at Copa America.

Colombia is currently at 5th position with 14 points and would be playing an intercontinental playoff, so they need a win to get more comfortable.

Brazil believe that, even without Juan Guillermo Cuadrado's presence at Los Cafeteros squad after a yellow card at match against Uruguay, that his replacement would be at the same level.

A Brazil victory would make the five-time World Cup champions reach 30 points in 10 games, and still awaiting for a FIFA decision about the derby against Argentina in September.

The match was interrupted after seven minutes when a health agent and a policeman walked on to the pitch to remove four Argentina players who the agency says should be in quarantine.

Later the match was suspended.

Tite, Brazil head coach:

"The greatness of a match between Brazil and Colombia is that it brings quality, competitiveness. The last match was a little bit over the top, but it's not the standard of what we have been facing. These are two high skilled squads. And we are at a stage that we are not qualified (to the World Cup) mathematically speaking, but we are virtually qualified. We may book our ticket mathematically speaking at this match, in this (triple) round."

Cesar Sampaio, Brazil assistant coach:

"(Juan Guillermo) Cuadrado is a reference, but his substitutes are at the same level. We are very aware of all the possible scenarios. We deeply respect them, they are a very high skilled team and, in a recent past, at Copa America, we could beat them at the last moment of the game, it was a very tough game"