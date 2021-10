On a humid night in Central America, the United States wilted from the opening whistle and lost to Panama for the first time in a World Cup qualifier, a 1-0 defeat Sunday night.

Through five of 14 matches, Mexico leads with 11 points following a 3-0 win over visiting Honduras, and the U.S. is second with eight, ahead of Panama on goal difference.

The top three nations qualify, and the No. 4 team advances to a playoff.