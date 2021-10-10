England eased to a 5-0 win over Andorra in qualifying to put themselves just two wins away from securing a place at the 2022 World Cup.

Gareth Southgate's side now need need two victories from their remaining three games against Hungary, Albania and San Marino to confirm their automatic berth in Qatar.

Goals from Ben Chilwell, Bukayo Saka, Tammy Abraham, James Ward-Prowse and Jack Grealish gave Southgate's men the three points.

Gareth Southgate, England head coach:

"What I like about this group is that whatever the challenge and whatever the environment that they are put into, they don't make any excuses. We find the way to win the games. I think we used the ball really well. We showed good discipline because, again, one of the chances the opponent has is if they get you down to ten men. And then we had 20 or more flash points where we could have reacted. In the main we did that well."

James Ward-Prowse, England midfielder:

(about the all-female refereeing staff)

"I think that in the heat of the moment sometimes you find yourself frustrated. With a refereeing decision everybody does. That is part of the game. I think the game was handled very well. I think we knew from our perspective how Andorra would try to make the game in their own way. But I think the female officials handled the game incredibly well. And I think it was a very positive night all around."