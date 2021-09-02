Fernando Santos, Portugal head coach (on Cristiano Ronaldo):

"This last part of your question is the only thing I'm not happy with (Ronaldo receiving a yellow card for his goal celebration and being suspended for the next game). His suspension is the only thing I don't like at all. I do understand him, it's human, really understandable. It was a game full of emotions, then he scored two late goals to give us the victory and took his shirt off. I believe he does regret it now as he won't be able to contribute with us in the next game. And he's always keen to contribute with the team in every single game. Obviously, we are all pleased with his record. There is no Portuguese person who is not pleased to see him as the top scorer of international goals ever. But that would happen at some point. I don't see that Cristiano wouldn't score a goal in the 5, 6, 10 or 15 games he is still to play. How wouldn't he break the record? He had equaled the record, so it wasn't the case of needing another 8, 9 or 10 goals we could doubt if he would get there. But one goal? If it wasn't today, it would be in any other one. And it could have come in the fourth minute of the game. If that was the case the game would have been totally different. If we had gone 1-0 up, it would be a different game."