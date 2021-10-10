Colombia head coach Reinaldo Rueda spoke this Saturday ahead of World Cup Qualifier against Brazil at home soil in Barranquilla.

Reinaldo Rueda, Colombia head coach:

"I believe there's an inner motivation at every player that faces Brazil. To face great teams, a football culture that have seduced us, have always been attractive for us. It's a plus to face them, a motivation in itself. There's no need of a great chat or extra motivation to play this match."

"There's a possibility that we will face a Brazil that is very similar to the one that played Venezuela, or a very similar Brazil that played against us at Copa America. Of course, we will have to see how Brazil plays without Casemiro. (As a substitute)There's Fabinho and also Douglas Luiz, who recently joined their national team. Or whether Fred starts and becomes a possibility. for (Brazil) coach Tite. And, also, they will have Neymar, who will play against us."