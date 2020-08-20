Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic is excited for CONCACAF World Cup qualification with the United States, and hopes for a potential "revenge" match against Trinidad & Tobago, who eliminated the USMNT from qualification for the 2018 World Cup.

On returning to World Cup qualifying after missing out on 2018:

"I'm really excited. All the guys have been (excited). We've waited such a long time for this. We have a really good group of guys who are hungry and just want to be in the next World Cup having not been in that last one. Even more so for me. I want to be in this one bad. We're really looking forward to this challenge."

On the possibility of facing Trinidad & Tobago in qualification:

"That could be really interesting if that does happen. Playing away in Trinidad, we know what happened last time around. It'll be an opportunity for us to go out and start really strong right away and get some revenge there as well. That would be a really big game and we're going to be as best prepared as we can."