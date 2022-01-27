CHRISTIAN PULISIC

USA & Chelsea

Q: At Chelsea, you've been playing in a few different positions. I'm just curious how you feel about your current role at the club? And how are you approaching your future there? Does kind of bouncing around and maybe not starting as much as you'd like, how does that affect you when you're coming into US camps?

"I mean, it doesn't affect me too much coming into the US camps. I'm ready when I come in here and to do whatever I can to help this team. So I'm not thinking about that. Obviously, it's been up and down this year, for sure. Not exactly where I want to be and how I want things to be right now. But yeah, just going to keep going. And like I said, it doesn't affect me when I come here. So I'm excited to be here."

