Marco Rossi: "When you play against these kind of teams - and England, for what they displayed tonight, are even better than France, Germany and Portugal - you have to hope they have a bad day and you are at your best. England? Just take one English player, just one of their strikers, is worth more than all of us together. England have it all. Physicality, speed, power, skills. It is not me discovering this, we all knew even before this game."

