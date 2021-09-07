South Korea head coach Paulo Bento said his team's 1-0 victory over Lebanon in their Asia Group A World Cup qualifier on Tuesday was "fair", but said his team should have scored more despite missing dangerman Son Heung-min.

Bento said Son was pulled from the lineup just hours before kickoff for a right calf injury he suffered in training on Monday that was still bothering the Spurs star at game time.

Lebanon nearly equalised in the final seconds of the match and head coach Ivan Hasek said the group remains wide open and he was confident the Cedars can recover from the loss.