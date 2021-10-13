(Spanish): Gerardo Martino, Mexico head coach:

"We believe that we must focus at our rivals when we have to play them. Now, our main concern is El Salvador. Later, we will focus on other teams like United States and Canada. The truth is that the ideal number of points is normally related to the level of the opponent and how they play. We must focus at El Salvador and have a convincing performance like we had against Honduras."

"Well, this is the main difference in facing a team at the Gold Cup and at the World Cup Qualifiers: The home advantage. Obviously, El Salvador will use it in their favor and this is something you have to take into account. Besides that, they are a very similar squad to ours, aggressive, with good dynamic. We have seen a little bit more of them at these World Cup Qualifiers, playing using long balls instead of using more short passes. Still, they kept their main characteristics."