Lukaku: "I don't like this [conceding inside two minutes] I don't like it at all! [laughs]. W knew before the game, we were already warned that if we didn't start with the same intensity, like Estonia today, it will be tough. We conceded a goal very quickly but I think we reacted really well. That shows the strength and the character of the team. In the end, I think the players that we have, with all respect, we should start much better than we did today, because if we start like this, sometimes you can have a bad day and then we don't recover. Thank God we did recover today. We got the three points and now we have to move on.