Luis Enrique: "We started very well, creating a few chances and scoring a goal but after ten seconds we conceded a goal, a silly goal and that changed [things] a little bit.
"They decided to press a little bit forward and they had the same danger on the counter-attack with players who are very fast up front, [Dejan] Kulusevski and [Alexander] Isak. They beat the actions against our defenders and they created a lot of danger and ok, we have to accept that, we have to improve that moment in the game."
Luis Enrique Rues 'Silly' Equalizer As Spain Lose To Sweden
