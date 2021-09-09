LUIS ENRIQUE

Spain National Team Manager



"I don't think they had more chances than us, I doubt it, but I have to watch the match once again. I think we deserved to win because we controlled the match and we had clear chances to score. Does anyone have any doubts that football is levelling out? The best teams in the world struggle to win four matches in a row, so imagine the national team. Just look at the rest of the national teams, just tell me one team that is capable to win four consecutive matches. None. Football is even, and it is going to be very difficult for us to beat Greece. They still have chances to qualify for the World Cup and they are playing at home. They have still four matches to play for just two for us. It is going to be difficult I don't have any doubts. Also, it is going to be very complicated to beat Sweden. In fact, we have not been able to beat them despite what we deserved. I am sure there will be teams losing points. "



'We deserved to win' said Spain head coach Luis Enrique said after they beat Kosovo 2-0 to keep their chances to qualify for the 2022 World Cup alive.

Spain lead Group B with 13 points with two matches to play against Greece and Sweden.