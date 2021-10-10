Argentina, which has recently struggled to get close to a qualifying spot along with Brazil, are comfortably in second place at World Cup Qualifiers' standings, eyeing even better days ahead due to renewed confidence since winning the latest Copa America title.

They will take an unbeaten run of 23 matches against Uruguay into a venue that will have 50% capacity at Estadio Monumental de Nunez in Buenos Aires.

Argentina will see the return of striker Lautaro Martinez, who was out in the goalless draw at Paraguay due to a muscle injury.

A home win against rival Uruguay could put Lionel Messi's team even closer to qualifying directly for Qatar.

Lionel Scaloni, Argentina head coach:

"The truth is that we don't think about it (on a resolution to Brazil-Argentina suspended game). Obviously, I imagine that they (FIFA) have to make a decision as soon as possible. Because the days are going by and I don't see a viable date for this match to be introduced in a window. I honestly don't know how they will handle it. I hope they can solve this as soon as possible because we are going to play the second game against Brazil without playing the first. Nevertheless, we're optimistic and I think that under no circumstance we are the ones to be blamed."