The United States showed promise but no ability to finish in its pandemic-delayed World Cup qualifying opener, drawing 0-0 at El Salvador on Thursday night in the type of Central American stadium that repeatedly has stymied the Americans.

Both teams created few chances before a boisterous yet polite sellout crowd of about 30,000 that started filling Monumental Estadio Cuscatlan, Central America’s largest, about 8 1/2 hours before kickoff.

Miles Robinson had the best chance in the first half, putting an open header over the crossbar in the ninth minute from a Gio Reyna free kick.

Weston McKennie couldn't get his head solidly on Reyna's cross in the 73rd, then crossed to Kellyn Acosta for a header that was punched away by diving Mario Gonzalez in the 76th.

The U.S., trying to rebound from its failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, failed to win its sixth straight road qualifier dating to 2016 (two losses, four draws).