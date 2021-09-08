Danilo, Brazil:

"Everyone knows that the four Argentina players play in England. Everyone knows the UK rules for getting to Brazil. It was no secret to anyone. It was clear, it was in the media. That is what we had access to. The actions from the people responsible was not something we had access to or were even worried about. It didn't interfere with our thoughts or work. We didn't want to know. We had no feeling that the match was not going to happen. We didn't go to the stadium asking ourselves if the match was going to happen. It didn't even cross our minds. We always had the conviction in our mind that the match would happen and we had to be 100 per cent focused. About my personal opinion, it doesn't matter. All responsible bodies have the pointers and evidence, so that the best decision can be made. So my opinion doesn't matter. You have to comply with the rules and the law, everything written on paper must be complied with, and, observing the evidence, justice will be served."