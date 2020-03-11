Chilean duo Alexis Sanchez and Arturo Vidal will be quarantined when they return to the country from their European clubs as they prepare to play in a World Cup qualifier at home to Colombia at the end of March.

Chile's health minister Jaime Manalich told reporters on Tuesday of the precautions that will be in place given the global outbreak of coronavirus.

Alexis Sanchez - now playing in Italy with Inter Milan, has seen the country come to a near standstill with all sport in the country suspended until at least 3 April because of the virus.