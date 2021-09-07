Reinaldo Rueda confirms that Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez will be released from international duty and thus won't be available for Colombia's World Cup qualifier against Chile on Thursday.

However, the former Honduras national team coach added that he expects midfielder Wilmar Barrios and goalkeeper David Ospina to be in the starting XI for Thursday's game in Barranquilla.

Colombia have so picked up two points in this international window, drawing away in Bolivia and Paraguay.



Reinaldo Rueda, Colombia Manager:



(On problems convincing clubs to allow players to remain for Chile game, Davinson to be released from Colombia duty)

"That's the situation. There are three specific cases with David Ospina, with Davinson Sanchez and Wilmar Barrios. It seems like we won't be able to keep Davinson with us and so he will have to return to his club."

Colombia manager Reinaldo Rueda:

(On negotiations with European clubs to allow stars Wilmar Barrios and David Ospina to play Thursday's World Cup qualifier against Chile)

"Regarding David (Ospina) and Wilmar Barrios, they've been talking to their clubs and their managers. We hope they don't have to leave and can stay with us and can play against Chile in Barranquilla."