Colombia entered at his third day of practice this Monday ahead of South American World Cup Qualifiers.

Tied in 4th place with Ecuador holding 13 points, they know that this triple round is pivotal for their aspirations to be at 2022 World CUp in Qatar, as Paraguay, Peru and Chile are close behind.

Los Cafeteros will be heading to Montevideo to face Uruguay, then hosting Brazil 70 hours later following by facing Ecuador at home ground four days later.