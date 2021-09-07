Chile travel to Barranquilla for their World Cup qualifier against Colombia with goalkeeper Claudio Bravo confident of picking up a good result.

Chile goalkeeper Claudio Bravo:

"This will again be a tough game, like all the other games we've had to face playing away in Colombia. There's also the weather issue, which can really drain you, but if we remain competitive then we can secure a good result."

"The whole team is working incredibly hard to defend well, of ensuring that we don't concede, because shutting the other team out is always a good starting point upon which to build. But it's the other side of our game that's worrying and we need to do better. But it's not just the duty of our attacking players, but of the whole team, from winning the ball back to build play, from our defenders, we need to generate more attacking chances. It's a little bit of everything."