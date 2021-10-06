Brazil, now with full squad, held a training session this Tuesday in Bogota, Colombia, where they are preparing for the triple round of South American World Cup Qualifiers.

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro was cut from the squad due to an infection at his wisdom tooth, leading head coach Tite to call Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz as his replacement.

Brazil is currently the leader of CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers with 24 points in 8 games.

If they keep their winning average, they could be virtually qualified for 2022 World Cup at the end of October's triple round.

Brazil is based in Bogota as they will face Venezuela away in Caracas, then Colombia in Barranquilla, ending the round hosting Uruguay in Manaus.