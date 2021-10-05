Brazil will be in Colombia for two of the three games they will be playing for the World Cup Qualifiers, as they are set to face Venezuela away in Caracas, Colombia away in Barranquilla and host Uruguay in the northern city of Manaus

Juventus' defender Alex Sandro was the selected to speak with media at the first day of their camp in Bogota, Colombia.

He told that he's happy that English Premier League-based players are back to the national team, making it a stronger squad.

Fully vaccinated players were able to travel to World Cup qualifiers in countries on England's red list without having to fully quarantine on their return, enabling them to directly return to action with their clubs.

A bespoke quarantine exemption was announced last Friday after being agreed between the Premier League, the government and the health authorities.

People arriving in England from countries on a red list due to high coronavirus risks are usually required to quarantine for 10 days in a government-approved hotel.

That meant many players missed out on playing World Cup qualifiers in South America in September, while others still went but then returned via spending 10 days in Croatia which ruled them out of games for Premier League clubs.